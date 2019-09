HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was treated by Emergency Medical Services after a swarm of bees stung a man at Iolani Palace around 11:15 a.m.

The 32-year-old man was stung multiple times to the face, head and upper extremities.

He was later transported to a hospital in serious condition

They treated male, 32 who was stung multiple times to face, head and upper extremities. EMS transported him to a hospital in serious condition at 11:15 am