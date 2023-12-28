HONOLULU (KHON2) — A critical motor vehicle collision occurred early Thursday morning in Kapolei at the intersection of Ft. Barrette Road and Farrington Highway.

HPD received the call around 4:45 a.m. about a 30-year-old female motorist colliding with a male pedestrian.

The motorist was traveling southbound on Ft. Barrette Road before hitting the male pedestrian.

HPD said he hit his head as he landed on the road and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing.