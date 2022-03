HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS reported that a 27-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while he was sitting at a bus stop on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. at Palolol Avenue and Paalea Street.

According to EMS, the man suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.