HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Prosecuting Office announced that Puletua Wilson, a 29-year-old man was found guilty and charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to drunk driving and a crash that killed another passenger.

On October 6, 2017 according to Honolulu’s Prosecuting Office, Wilson got behind the wheel of a Toyota sedan while being intoxicated.

It is reported that Wilson was driving southbound on Farrington Highway at a high speed when he hit a parked pickup truck which made his truck land on the beach.

A 21-year-old passenger in Wilson’s car was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, according to Honolulu’s Prosecuting Office.

Wilson’s sentencing is set for Tuesday, November 15.