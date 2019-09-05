Man dies in waters off Na Pali Coast

A 41-year-old man from Oahu died Wednesday morning in waters off Honopū Beach, along Nā Pali Coast. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was camping in Kalalau Valley, when he and two other campers attempted to swim to Honopū Beach. As they were swimming, the man became distressed near a rocky shoreline. The two other swimmers attempted to help him, but found him unresponsive in the water.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., a tour boat company saw the swimmers in distress, brought them on board, and called 911. Boat personnel and an off-duty AMR medic on board administered CPR while in transport to Kīkīaola Boat Harbor where they were met by first responders.

Waimea firefighters and AMR medics took over resuscitation efforts, but the man could not be revived. The man was transported to Wilcox Hospital where he was formally pronounced dead. Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, also responded and assisted the man’s companions.