Man charged with possession of prohibited weapons, promotion of drugs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officers from the Area II Vice section, along with officers from the Criminal Intelligence Unit, contacted the occupants of a Dodge pickup parked along Alii Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 7, around 11:25 a.m.

After observing marijuana in the vehicle, officers arrested 37-year-old Alberta Herrera and 37-year-old Che Herreraboth most recently of Kailua-Kona.

During the investigation, officers also recovered 10.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, 87 rounds of 9mm ammunition, eight rounds of .38 caliber ammunition and a.30 caliber carbine round. Also, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol was recovered. The street value of the narcotics is just over $2,100.

On Thursday, Aug. 8 after conferring with prosecutors, Che Herrera was charged with Promotion of a dangerous drug in the second-degree, Ownership or possession of a firearm prohibited, two counts of Possession of prohibited weapons and two counts of Place to keep. Herrera is currently being held at the Kona Police cellblock in lieu of $19,500 total bail.

Alberta Herrera was released pending further investigation. 

