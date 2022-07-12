HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man from Washington state was arrested on suspicion of selling jewelry he said was 18-carat gold but was later appraised to be fake on Monday, July 11.

Hawai‘i Island police said Vasile Calin, 33, was arrested and charged on suspicion of theft and criminal simulation.

Calin told a 62-year-old Big Island resident he needed cash because his credit card was not working. He sold the Big Island resident jewelry which he said was real 18-carat gold. When the resident had it appraised, he learned that it was fake.

Police warned that on social media there are posts about men selling jewelry for cash in public.

Police are warning people to be careful when buying merchandise from people you don’t know.

He is out after posting $5,500 bail. He is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 11.

If you see any suspicious activity contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.