HONOLULU (KHON2)– Hawaii police arrested and charged a man with multiple offenses, including kidnapping, assault, terroristic threatening, firearms and drug charges.



The incidents occurred on Sunday, June 12 at Kapoho Kumukahi Lighthouse Road in Pahoa.

Curtiss Akoni Nihipali, 36, threatened a 43-year-old male victim while armed with a firearm and intentionally discharged the firearm near the victim.



Nihipali then forced the victim, at gunpoint, to a remote location and physically assaulted the victim. The victim was able to run away and contact police.

Puna patrol officers found Nihipali hiding nearby and arrested him. The victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center for treatment and was later released.

His bail was set at $191,000.