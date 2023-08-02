HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 17-year-old Maili girl continues her journey to a full recovery.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Richianna DeGuzman was shot in the head on June 17 in Maili. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and remained in the ICU for several weeks before being taken to a rehab facility.

Susan Mahiai, Richianna’s mother, said her daughter is healing through therapy.

“She’s just coming along and you know, by God’s good grace, she continues to heal,” Mahiai said. “She continues to progress, and progress looks good.”

Mahiai said her daughter is able to open both eyes and call out to her. She can also sit up for 10 minutes.

Mahiai said, doctors removed Richianna’s trach brace on Wednesday.

Although her daughter’s prognosis did not look good at first, Mahiai said she never lost hope that Richianna would pull through.

“Everything that the doctor said from the get-go from the beginning – she was not supposed to live,” Mahiai said. “They tell me she would die of this. I pray, pray, pray, pray, pray with all of me. He was able to take care of that.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Honolulu Police Department opened an attempted murder case, but no arrests have been made.