Lunchbox: A Hawaiian Humane Society success story

Earlier today, the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) shared the story of Lunchbox on their Facebook to bring attention to next month’s PetBlock Paina.

Lunchbox was found in West Oahu in August with severe skin problems. After thorough rehabilitation, his skin has improved dramatically and he has undergone basic obedience training. He is now available for adoption.

The PetBlock Paina is the HHS’s largest fundraiser. Funds raised go toward more than 30 HHS programs, including the veterinary services that benefited Lunchbox. The fundraiser will culminate with a celebration on Sunday, October 13th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Victoria Ward Park.

More information about Hawaiian Humane Society and the PetBlock Paina can be found here.