Lunalilo Home seeks CEO applicants

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Lunalilo Home selection committee is accepting applications for a CEO to lead the organization.

The deadline for sending a cover, letter, resume, and statement of interest is Jan. 14, 2022.

The position is open because Dr. Diane Paloma accepted a job as President and CEO of Hawaii Dental Service.

Applications should be emailed to executives@inkinen.com and addressed to Lunalilo Home CEO Search Committee, c/o Inkinen Executive Search. Any questions about the position may also go to the same email. The statement of interest should share your vision for Lunalilo Home and how your vision, goals and objectives, as well was how those will be carried out.

Lunalilo Home cares for kupuna with a variety of programs including nursing home facilities, adult day care and a meal delivery program.

Lunalilo Home is located at 501 Kekauluohi Street in Hawaii Kai in Honolulu. It’s original location when it was founded more than 130 years ago was the Makiki area. The home to care for kupuna is in King William Charles Lunalilo’s trust. He was the sixth monarch in Hawaii before King David Kalakaua and Queen Lydia Liliuokalani ruled.