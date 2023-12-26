HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Don’t let my tragedy be your tragedy,” said Stephen Johnston, the father of Theresa Cachuela at a vigil held in her honor, to bring awareness to domestic violence.

“Get a hold of your family. Teach your sons. Adore your daughters. Raise them. That’s the only thing I got to say,” continued Johnston.

Theresa Cachuela, 33-year-old, was shot on Friday by her estranged husband near Pearlridge, and leaves not only friends and family, but children behind who are mourning her loss heavily.

Her family said her relationship with her shooter had taken a turn and she sought help many times.

At her vigil on Magic Island, her father used his pain to advocate for all women going through difficult relationships and domestic violence.

“I miss her already,” he said “I know every father has that ‘hi dad’ from their daughters and it’s just like, that’s my baby. That’s my baby,” he added.

Theresa’s dad is grateful for all of the support and the love he felt from everyone who came out to the vigil.

If you or someone who know is experiencing domestic violence call 800-799-7233.