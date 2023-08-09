HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui officials said Wednesday that though weather conditions have improved, there are no changes in containment in Lahaina.

On Tuesday, an emergency proclamation was issued in response to the fires and that proclamation was extended Wednesday morning.

Mayor Bissen confirmed Wednesday morning that there were six fatalities due to the fires. He also confirmed that many businesses burned in Lahaina.

Two men felt there was not much else for them to do but jump in the ocean to escape the fire.

According to the United States Coast Guard, 14 individuals were rescued from waters off Lahaina, including two young children.

There is an active evacuation in effect for residents in the Wahikuli subdivision of Lahaina.

Lahaina Civic Center and Kihei Community Center were used as evacuation sites, however evacuees were moved to other shelters as a precautionary measure.

Open shelters include:

Maui Preparatory Academy — located in Lahaina

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center — located in Pukalani

Maui High School — located in Kahului

War Memorial Center — located in Wailuku

There was no power at Lahaina hotels or shelters.

Mayor Bissen said that 29 utility poles were down in Lahaina and that was affecting communication issues, which also seemingly knocked out 911 service in West Maui. For emergencies, call the Lahaina Police Station directly at (808) 661-4441 or text 911 and state your emergency.

According to the HIDEO, student boarders at Lahainaluna High School were transported to Maui High School Tuesday evening to be picked up by family members or on-island emergency contacts.

Active road closures:

No traffic, except emergency personnel, is being allowed into West Maui

Honoapiilani Highway remains open outbound only — closed at Maalaea to Lahaina bound traffic

Kahekili Highway closed at Waihee to Lahaina bound traffic

Pulehu Road closed between Omaopio Road and Kula Highway

Lahainaluna Road is closed between Honoapiilani Highway and the Lahaina Bypass

Haleakala Highway between Kulalani Drive and Kualono Place and between Kula Highway and L. Kimo Drive

Kealaloa Road is closed from Hanamu Road to Haleakala Highway

As of Wednesday morning, more than 2,000 people sought services at shelters, according to the American Red Cross who is staffing the shelters.

Those wanting to assist by donating to shelters, may do so at War Memorial. It will be open for drop-offs Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Among the items being accepted are: non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items and blankets. Officials are asking that donations not be dropped off at fire stations.

The airport is also acting as a shelter for visitors who can’t get to their hotel. Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke told KHON2 that there are 2,000 sheltering in the airport.

Suspended Maui bus and Human Service Transportation services:

Lahaina Islander Route #20

Lahaina Villager Route #23

Impacts on businesses:

Central Pacific Bank announced its Lahaina Branch will be closed on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii’s Lahaina and Kahanu branches are closed until further notice. Central Pacific Bank closed their Lahaina and Kihei branches.

Kaiser Permanente clinics in Lahaina and Kihei are closed. Members will be contacted to reschedule appointments