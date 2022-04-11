BOISE, Idaho (KHON2) — Lori Vallow Daybell is fit to stand trial according to an Idaho judge.

Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are charged with with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of her children 7-year-old Joshua JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Lori Daybell’s case has been on hold since June when she was found incompetent for trial.

The Daybells were arrested on Kauai in 2020.

The bodies of her children were later found on his Idaho property.

Lori Daybell’s arraignment is scheduled for April 19.