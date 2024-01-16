HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County has announced the partial opening of the Wailuku Garage, opening the first floor to the public on Tuesday.

The four-story Wailuku Garage will provide 393 parking stalls, ten of them that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Currently, the garage offers visitors free parking within the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with a two hour time limit. The Maui County Council is looking to implement fees in the future, as the PARK MAUI program is pending approval. Click HERE to view the proposed prices.

“This opening has been a long time coming and we look forward to all of the opportunities this additional parking and dynamic facility will bring to the neighborhood,” said Planning and Development Chief for the County Department of Management Erin Wade.

The entrance to the garage is located at 30 North Church St. and will be operating from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily with no overnight or permit parking allowed at this time. Vehicles that are left past 11 p.m. or overnight will be subject to enforcement.

“We appreciate the patience of everyone, including business owners and commuters, who have accommodated the ongoing construction,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “The opening of the Wailuku Garage will offer more capacity for customers and those in need of parking as well as offer our community the opportunity to enjoy public events in Wailuku town.”

Wailuku residents and employees are eligible for all-day permit parking starting Feb. 1. Residents who live within the surrounding blocks of Wailuku are able to register for a Neighborhood Parking Permit. Residents would be able to access the garage from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. with proof of residence.