Local singer scores duet with Janet Jackson

It’s not every day that Grammy-award winning artist, Janet Jackson, gives you a shout out to her nearly four million Instagram followers.

The voice behind the song “Hawaii” is island music artist, Ana Vee. The local girl is fresh into the music business, but her talent is enough to impress the world-renowned entertainer.

Ana Vee didn’t receive just one, but two shout outs from Jackson!

What seemed to be a moment on social media is turning into a dream come true for the local singer.

Jackson is in Hawaii for three concerts at the Blaisdell Arena this week. Ana Vee will join the legendary singer on stage on Saturday for the final show, but that may not be the last time the two work together.

Ana Vee says she met and spoke with Jackson’s team and has the opportunity to potentially write with and for the award-winning artist.