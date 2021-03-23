Local musicians return to live performances after a year away from the stage

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We’ve heard about drive-in movies during the COVID-19 pandemic, but what about drive-in concerts? That’s just one of the unique ways musicians are getting back to work.

The outdoor stage at Aloha Stadium is where Na Hoku Hanohano awarding winning artist, Josh Tatofi, had one of his first gigs back since last year.

“It was like riding a bike,” said Josh Tatofi, a local artist. “I forgot what this was like.”

A lot has changed since Tatofi’s last live show.

“The drive thru concert series is honking and lights which is pretty cool,” Tatofi said.

Aloha Stadium has opened its parking lot for an outdoor drive-in concert venue. COVID-19 guidelines under the state and city’s proclamations are enforced, like face coverings, social distancing, and limited capacity per vehicle.

Meanwhile, Blue Note Hawaii has reopened with COVID-19 changes as well.

“Playing at Blue Note with the plexiglass was actually really fun,” said Alx Kawakami, a local musician. “The only thing that’s different is I couldn’t really see people or hear people, because it’s just right in your face. But, I think you just have to adapt and it is a different way to play music.”

Blue Note Hawaii is only selling 25 tables per show and no individuals tickets are being sold. Under Tier 3, the venue can also accommodate groups of ten.

Local artists are also seeing their gigs pickup at restaurants and bars.

“As a musician, it’s been an amazing experience and feeling to be able to play for people again,” said Keilana, a local singer. “I can feel that it’s the same way vice versa.”

Performing isn’t quite the same, but these artists say they’re just grateful to be able to share their gift of music, in person, once again.