Local cookbook author Lynette Lo Tom shows how to get the most out of your Thanksgiving leftovers

Thanksgiving is one of the worst days of the year for house fires. We want you to know these safety tips so your Thanksgiving doesn't go up in flames. The most obvious tip, never leave cooking food unattended. Turn pot handles to the back of the stove so no one bumps into them, keep a pan or cookie sheet nearby and use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. Check the kitchen before leaving your home to make sure everything is turned off and make sure you have a working smoke alarm.