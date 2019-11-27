Local cookbook author Lynette Lo Tom shows how to get the most out of your Thanksgiving leftovers

Local cookbook author Lynette Lo Tom stopped by the station to share recipes to maximize Thanksgiving leftovers. Here, she shows her recipe for turkey jook, or rice porridge. This recipe is from her book “A Chinese Kitchen.” She also has another book, “Back in the Day.”
