HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2’s very own Kelly Simek is among many others at a Women in Business networking soirée and recognition event hosted by Pacific Edge Magazine.

Simek is recognized in the Women in Business issue of Pacific Edge magazine for her talent as both Host of Living 808 at KHON2 and a realtor with the Alesia Barnes Team.

After she graduated the University of Hawaii at Manoa where she studied meteorology, journalism, communications and geography, Simek went on to work with KHON2 for nine years.

KHON2 has had Simek on the team as a morning show meteorologist on Wake Up 2day, co-anchor of Take2 and Host of Living 808.

In the Women in Business issue, Simek talks about her biggest life lessons, leadership, and where she sees herself in the future. She said all her big career changes have happened over the past three years!

The Living 808 host and realtor said she loves both her jobs as both have given her the feeling of fulfillment and purpose.

The Women in Business networking soirée and recognition event is held at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii on Wednesday, March 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In the future, Simek hopes to see home buying more accessible to the local Hawaii residence and is looking forward to adapting to the newest technology in media as it is everchanging.