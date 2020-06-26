Live music is allowed at restaurants and bars but here’s why you may not see it as often as you used to

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Live music and singing is once again allowed at restaurants and bars. But not all artists are eager to perform in small venues given the risks and some musicians said bar gigs are harder to come by in the changing environment.

“I’m glad that lawmakers reversed their decision to allow artists and musicians to go back to work, its great for those of us that have gigs,” explained five-time Na Hoku Hanohano award winning artist Shawn Pimental.

Pimental has been performing for 30 years. He said due to the pandemic, a lot of places are closed or went out of business.

The ones that are open probably aren’t hiring musicians.

“Some places are at half capacity so that they can open, maybe they don’t have the budget to have music. That’s usually the first thing that’s cut in these sorts of situations — they always cut the music first — the entertainment always goes. Our only regular gig, Monday night at the Kahala, we didn’t get called back for that.”

In order for a restaurant or bar to allow live music or singing the second amendment to the Ho’oulu I Honolulu Emergency Proclamation said:

-Performers must be at least 10 feet away from people, other than those in their band.

-When reasonable, a barrier like plexiglass, should be used to separate the performer from the audience.

-No dancing is allowed

Pimental said he doesn’t mind adhering to the new rules.

“We’re not opposed to singing with a mask on, some people have asked us to do that or even sing behind a plexiglass thing.”

But he said even with the safety precautions, some artists aren’t sure it’s completely safe.

“I think of our friends that play music regularly, there’s still concerns. They still are apprehensive about going back and being around people or having tourism starting to pick up and having more visitors from out of state coming… There’s some that want to get right back to work and there’s some that are a little more cautious.”

“Another reason we’re afraid to get sick is most of us don’t have health insurance. That’s a big thing. If we get sick, we can’t go to the doctor,” Pimental explained.

Manager for the local band Kapena, Leolani Delima, said the band can’t wait to get back onstage, but they also have concerns.

“Everybody’s ready to go back to work, we’re so excited. However, because of COVID-19, we know that there are things that we have to put in place, different policies, so that we can protect our family.”

Delima said that can be hard when audience members always want to meet the band.

“(The audience) wants to take a picture, they want to shake hands. This is Hawaii, we honi everybody, but we’re not allowed to do that anymore because it’s just not safe,” explained Delima.

When the pandemic started, Delima said their performance calendar from March through July got wiped-out, most shows rescheduled for late 2020. So she said Kapena started streaming live musical performances using social media from their home, for free.

“It has been music that has kept us grounded at this time, and it hasn’t been about the money because there hasn’t been any income to gain right now. But it has been about keeping our family together and keeping us grounded and sharing the talents and gifts the good Lord has given us,” said Delima.

Pimental said he and musician Lehua Kalima have been utilizing online platforms as well, performing every Sunday.

“In this pandemic everyone got really creative. We started doing live streams, going on Facebook, Instagram, learning how to change the industry and go with the flow.”

He said although there isn’t any money in it, sometimes they do get tips.

“We know that music is healing. Music helps everyone feel comfortable and safe and that’s why we started doing live streams to convey this sort of sense of normalcy in these times,” Pimental said.

Even if you may not see Kapena or Pimental in person performing at a bar or restaurant soon, they both said they plan to continue streaming their weekly performances online.

