HONOLULU (KHON2) – Coming to Hawaii is a dream vacation for many travelers.

However, deciding where to eat when traveling with a large family can be a challenge especially if you are traveling with people with select diets.

Trip Advisor listed their most popular restaurants, food spots, bakeries and eateries that are vegan and vegetarian friendly.

They took into consideration reviews, kids’ menu, location and popularity when coming out with their list.

Top 5 vegan friendly food spots on Oahu:

Down to Earth Organic & Natural Waialua Bakery Haleiwa Bowls Over Easy Lucky Belly

For more information on these tasty family-friendly food spots head to Trip Advisor’s website.

Whether your family is in the mood for local cuisine or just something small to eat, this list covers it all. It even has a few options for a tasty dessert after a long day at the beach.