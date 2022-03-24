HONOLULU (KHON2) — After years of hurdles, Hawaii’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened for business on Maui in 2017. Today, there are nearly 20 locations to get medical cannabis statewide.

The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) announced new dispensary rules last month.

Registered patients and their caregivers may buy up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period; they may purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-day period.

Use of medical cannabis must be on private property only. This means it cannot be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails or in any other public space. It’s illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as national parks. For more information, click here.

On Thursday, DOH gave Maui Grown Therapies the green light to open its third retail store, which will be located in Pukalani. This adds to the growing list of licensed retail centers in Hawaii.

BIG ISLAND

Big Island Grown locations: 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo 64-1040 Mamalahoa Hwy. in Kamuela 74-5617 Pawai Pl. in Kailua-Kona



Hawaiian Ethos locations: 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona 64-1035 Mamalahoa Hwy. in Kamuela 578 Kanoelehua Ave. in Hilo



KAUAI

Green Aloha location: 4-1565 Kuhio Hwy. in Kapa‘a



MAUI

Maui Grown Therapies locations: 44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului 1087 Limahana Pl. Unit 4B in Lahaina 7 Aewa Pl., Unit 3 in Makawao



Pono Life Sciences location: 415 Dairy Rd. in Kahului



OAHU

Aloha Green Apothecary locations: 1314 South King St. in Honolulu 2113 Kalakaua Ave. in Waikiki 3131 North Nimitz Hwy. Honolulu



Cure Oahu locations: 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu 4850 Kapolei Pkwy. in Kapolei



Noa Botanicals locations: 1308 Young St. in Honolulu 46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneohe 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy. in Aiea



A total of 34,126 in-state patients and 2,738 caregivers were registered statewide, as of Feb. 28, 2022. Registered adult patients reported severe pain as their primary condition for using medical cannabis. For children under 18, the primary reported conditions are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.