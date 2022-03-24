HONOLULU (KHON2) — After years of hurdles, Hawaii’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened for business on Maui in 2017. Today, there are nearly 20 locations to get medical cannabis statewide.
The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) announced new dispensary rules last month.
Registered patients and their caregivers may buy up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period; they may purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-day period.
Use of medical cannabis must be on private property only. This means it cannot be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails or in any other public space. It’s illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as national parks. For more information, click here.
On Thursday, DOH gave Maui Grown Therapies the green light to open its third retail store, which will be located in Pukalani. This adds to the growing list of licensed retail centers in Hawaii.
BIG ISLAND
- Big Island Grown locations:
- 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo
- 64-1040 Mamalahoa Hwy. in Kamuela
- 74-5617 Pawai Pl. in Kailua-Kona
- Hawaiian Ethos locations:
- 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona
- 64-1035 Mamalahoa Hwy. in Kamuela
- 578 Kanoelehua Ave. in Hilo
KAUAI
- Green Aloha location:
- 4-1565 Kuhio Hwy. in Kapa‘a
MAUI
- Maui Grown Therapies locations:
- 44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului
- 1087 Limahana Pl. Unit 4B in Lahaina
- 7 Aewa Pl., Unit 3 in Makawao
- Pono Life Sciences location:
- 415 Dairy Rd. in Kahului
OAHU
- Aloha Green Apothecary locations:
- 1314 South King St. in Honolulu
- 2113 Kalakaua Ave. in Waikiki
- 3131 North Nimitz Hwy. Honolulu
- Cure Oahu locations:
- 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu
- 4850 Kapolei Pkwy. in Kapolei
- Noa Botanicals locations:
- 1308 Young St. in Honolulu
- 46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneohe
- 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy. in Aiea
A total of 34,126 in-state patients and 2,738 caregivers were registered statewide, as of Feb. 28, 2022. Registered adult patients reported severe pain as their primary condition for using medical cannabis. For children under 18, the primary reported conditions are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.