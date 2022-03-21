HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you inching closer to retirement or looking a few years ahead to invest in a future retirement home? Niche, an online website that helps students find the best schools, comprised a list of best places to retire in Hawaii.

Coming in first is Wailea, a quiet town in Maui, with a population of 6,218. Wailea offers residents an urban suburban mix with lots of restaurants, coffee shops, parks and other activities to do.

In second on Niche’s list is Maunawili, a suburb of Honolulu, with a population of 1,977. Mauawili gives residents a rural feel while still being close to the capitol of Hawaii.

Third on the list is Honolulu with a population of 400,317. Those who choose to retire in Honolulu have a plethora of options when it comes to restaurants, coffee shops, diners and more. Many young professionals and retirees live in Honolulu and rent their homes.

The full list of best places to retire in Hawaii:

Wailea Maunawili Honolulu Kailua Kealakekua Pearl City Kahului Lahaina Wailuku Honalo

Niche said their list provides a comprehensive assessment of key factors that are meaningful for recent or near retirees. Their rankings takes into account key factors, such as weather, crime rates, residents 65 and older, housing costs, and access to amenities such as restaurants, golf courses, exercise facilities, and doctors.

To read their full report on best places to retire in Hawaii head to their website.