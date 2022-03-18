HONOLULU (KHON2) — Niche, a website dedicated to connecting colleges and schools with students and families, came out with a new study on the best places to live in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.

The study reports a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. Their grading system considers several key factors of a location including housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities to measure the overall quality of an area.

Coming in first is Maunawili with their overall Niche grade being an A-. They report Maunawili is a suburb of Honolulu with a population of 1,977. Living in Maunawili offers residents a rural feel with most residents owning their homes.

In second is Honolulu with their overall Niche grade being an A-. They report Honolulu is a city in Hawaii with a population of 400,317. Living in Honolulu offers residents an urban feel with most residents renting their homes. In Honolulu there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals and retirees live in Honolulu and the public schools in nearby are above average.

In third is Kailua with their overall Niche grade being an A-. They report Kailua is a suburb of Honolulu with a population of 37,586. Living in Kailua offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Kailua there are a lot of restaurants and parks.

Here is the full list of best places to live in Hawaii:

Maunawili Honolulu Kailua Hilo Mililani Waikele Pearl City Mililani Mauka Kapolei Waimalu

To view the full list of best places to live in Hawaii in 2022 head to Niche’s website.