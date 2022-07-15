HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has put Hawaii under a tropical storm warming due to tropical storm conditions expected July 15, 16 and 17.

It’s good advice to avoid the ocean during a tropical storm warning due to strong winds, isolated thunderstorms and sea level rising.

Many people have already pre-bought their flight to Hawaii and will have to battle through the tropical storm and instead of being cooped up in your hotel room, vacation rental or Airbnb, here’s a list of 10 activities you can do on a rainy day in Hawaii.

Hotels.com came out with their list of rainy day activities to keep in mind whenever it rains in Hawaii, but you still want to experience the culture, beauty and fun of Oahu.

The Hawaii Children’s Discovery Factory is fun for the whole family. At the museum, keiki can interact with different sensory exhibits. This museum also provides information about the history and society of Hawaii. For more information, click here.

Top 10 rainy day activities:

Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center Hawaii State Art Museum Ala Moana Shopping Center Pearl harbor Aviation Museum Honolulu Museum of Art Bishop Museum Hawaii Theatre Movie Museum Diamond Head Theatre Fun Factory

Hawaii State Art Museum hosts rotating exhibits which is nice because if you have already visited this museum years ago, odds are there’s new artwork to see. This museum prides itself on showcasing local Hawaiian artists. Head to their website for more information.

Courtesy: Hawaii State Art Museum

Courtesy: Hawaii State Art Museum

Courtesy: Hawaii State Art Museum

Ala Moana Shopping Center is one of the largest outdoor malls in the country. They offer high-end and casual shopping brands, electronics, accessories, bakeries, hair salons and more. Even if you aren’t a big shopper, you can always stop by the food court and get your hands on some local Hawaii classics like spam mususbi, poke, ramen and more!

For more information about the 10 rainy day activities listed and where they are located throughout the island, head to Hotels.com.