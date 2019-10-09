Light, variable winds with showers to come

Earlier this afternoon, there were some heavier showers, but right now, most areas remain dry. That is expected to change tomorrow. There will be south easterly wind, and that will draw some moisture up and over the state, at least through Friday or so, so do not put your umbrellas away just yet.

Speaking of the winds, they are light and variable. The exception being a couple of areas, and a hot day but only for one area: Kahului, checking in at 92, the rest of the state mid-to-upper 80’s.

Tomorrow, cloudy skies. We are still going to have some showers, but the heaviest rain of the entire week looks to be as that tropical moisture moves up, starting with the Big Island late Wednesday and then statewide Thursday and Friday.

