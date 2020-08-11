Light trades to bring humid conditions to the islands this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge will remain in place north of the islands through the next seven day forecast period. The ridge will weaken slightly over the next few days causing trade wind speeds to decrease into the light to moderate range from Wednesday onward. Lighter trades may allow weak local scale sea breezes to develop along the more sheltered western slopes of each island during this time period. Fairly stable conditions will keep shower activity brief, the highest coverage for rainfall will linger along windward and mountain slopes of each island.

