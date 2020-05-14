Light and variable winds through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A light wind regime will hold in place today through Friday, with daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes common. Showers will favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening, and areas near the coast at night. Trade winds are expected to return late Friday or Friday night, and continue through early next week. Fairly dry conditions are expected Friday night through the weekend, with a few passing shower affecting mainly windward areas. We should see an increase in shower coverage Sunday night into early next week as an old front pushes southward through the islands chain.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 64°

Thursday

81° / 65°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 81° 65°

Friday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 67°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 81° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 79° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

