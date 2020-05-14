Light and variable winds through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- May 28 officially marks the end of the 2019-20 school year for Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) students.

Schools have reached out directly to parents to arrange for the pickup of any supplies that were left behind when school facilities closed on March 19, as well as the return of any borrowed HIDOE property such as library books and borrowed equipment. The Department continues to work with schools on plans for summer programming and currently has 18 sites that will be offering summer school via distance learning, in addition to E-School.