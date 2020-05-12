Light and variable winds take over starting Wednesday

Breaking News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will carry a band of moisture across the islands today, enhancing windward showers and sending a few showers to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai. The band will linger across the eastern end of the state on Tuesday as trades decrease. Trades will be disrupted on Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern through Friday. Trades will rebuild by Saturday, focusing showers over typical windward slopes.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 64°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 82° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 60% 80° 65°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 70% 80° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 82° 68°

Sunday

81° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

