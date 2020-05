HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trade winds will be on the decrease tonight as a surface ridge shifts closer to the state.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, the light background trades will be overpowered by land and sea breezes, leading to locally cloudy and spotty showers over interior sections of each island each afternoon.

At night, the land breeze should take over and cause the clouds to move offshore.

Trade winds will return Friday evening, with moderate trade wind weather expected over the weekend.