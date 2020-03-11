Light and variable winds return, heavy showers possible this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light large scale winds will allow land and sea breezes to develop over each island through Friday.

A cold front approaching Hawaii from the northwest will complicate the weather picture from Thursday onward with increasing clouds and showers as it arrives over Kauai by Thursday morning.

The forward motion on the front will stall out over Oahu and Molokai on Friday.

Deeper tropical moisture will move up into the islands from the south starting on Saturday creating numerous showers, heavy at times, including some thunderstorms across the region.

A strong upper level trough will drop into the islands from the northwest on Sunday and Monday producing a cut off low situation that may turn into a kona low weather event for the first half of next week.