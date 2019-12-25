Life after prison: How one man transformed his life and others

Matthew Taufete’e believes in spreading love to everyone he meets. However, many years ago he was doing the opposite. He has spent time behind bars.

Now he wants the community and those responsible for Oahu’s recent spike in violent crime to hear his story.

From Taufete’e’s beaming smile and giving personality, you would have no idea of his dark past.

“That’s why I have a scar right here. I messed with the wrong people, and three men were called to pretty much take me out,” Taufete’e said.

Taufete’e said he was just 16-years-old when he committed his first crime. He eventually joined a gang and at one point had an addiction to alcohol an drugs.

Taufete’e said it started out with theft, stealing cars and it escalated from there.

“My reputation with the gang was that I was a violent guy,” he said. “So attempted murder was one of my major charges I picked up in 1987.”

After doing time, Taufete’e said he got out on supervised released, but a year later and he struck again.

“I got into another fight, but this time I ended up killing a man,” he said.

Taufete’e went back to prison. After getting out, he struggled to find his footing.

It wasn’t until he went to church that his life began to change.

“When the pastor gave his message, it was really inspiring to me, and he just gave that question towards the end,” Taufete’e explained. “And when he asked, ‘Is there anyone here who never felt loved before?’ and that is when I stood up crying like a baby, and that’s when my life totally transformed.'”

Today Matthew Taufete’e lives a very different life. He is the founder and pastor of First L.A.P., which stands for life after prison.

Over the last 17 years, he’s helped hundreds of other men just like him start a new life.

“I’ve been housing and mentoring men coming out of prison, released from prison with no jobs, no place to go,” he explained.

One of the men his organization has helped is Tana Alualu, who was also in Taufete’e’s gang. Alualu spent time behind bars and went to First L.A.P. when he got out.

“To all the other brothers out there, the sisters, living that life is not the best way to go,” Alualu said.

Thanks in part to Taufete’e and First L.A.P., Alualu is a very different person. He is independent, and works as a case manger, helping those who come out of prison.

“There’s so many people out there who are willing to give. So many people in the community that’s willing to give, offer the services. All we gotta do is just come out of it All you gotta do is just come and ask,” Alualu said to those currently living a life of crime.

Taufete’e now has a message to those responsible for Oahu’s recent spike in violent crime.

“That they are loved. There’s people out here that really cares about them, despite the mistakes they continue to make. They just don’t know how to get out of it, but there’s people out here who really loves and cares about them, and we just want them to do better,” Taufete’e said. “Just know everyone, Uncle Matt, you guys can call me anytime.”

