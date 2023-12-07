HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, life in Honolulu was changed forever. The Japanese military pulled the United States into the World War 2.

“On this day 82 years ago, 2,403 service members and civilians were killed in a painful and unprovoked attack on our Armed Forces,” said President Joseph Biden. “On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we remember these women and men, who gave their last full measure of devotion to our Nation. We honor the brave service members who — with the horrors of Pearl Harbor weighing on their hearts and the hopes of humanity resting on their shoulders — answered the call to defend freedom against the forces of fascism during World War II.”

And the U.S.’s venture into the world war didn’t end until Sept. 2, 1945, when the world saw the horrifying power behind a new innovation, nuclear weapons.

“The destructive potential of nations at arms had been realized on a scale never before seen and left our world scarred and broken,” said a spokesperson for the Pearl Harbor memorial celebrations taking place on Thursday, Dec. 7. “In the fall of 1945, the bitter and costly work of war was over, and now the hard work of peace had begun; a peace that could only be realized if former foes could become allies and the price of war too costly.”

As a result of the struggle between states culminated, the USS Arizona was plummeted to its watery grave. It now stands as a stark reminder of the lives lost and the hopes dashed.

“The wreckage of the USS Arizona remains as a monument to the events of World War II and to the legacy of those who sacrificed their lives to preserve our most cherished values and secure victory,” said the spokesperson. “The sculpture of the Tree of Life, chiseled in the side of the USS Arizona Memorial reminds us that the ultimate prize of victory was not just the cessation of arms, but an expression of hope for the realization of a lasting peace.”

As we remember this day, it is important to understand the sacrifice that comes with war. And we must determine what we are willing to sacrifice in order to win.