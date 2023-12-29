HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 35,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were found during a routine inspections of a shipping container coming into Hawaii from the mainland.

This is the third bust of illegal fireworks for the Department of Law Enforcement in two weeks.

“The Illegal Fireworks Task Force’s objective is to prevent the introduction of illegal fireworks into our communities. We expect additional seizures of illegal fireworks to be imminent,” said Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe.

Illegal Fireworks Task Force Officers have detained the container and will complete the seizure of the fireworks upon the execution of a search warrant.

They said the items in the container were falsely identified, and were likely headed to the black market on a neighbor island.

To date, the task force has seized nearly 105,000 pounds of illegal fireworks since its inception about five months ago.