Law enforcement costs at Mauna Kea nearing $8.5 million

Costs are now approaching $8.5 million dollars in taxpayer money for law enforcement and first responder costs at the site of the Thirty Meter Telescope protests.

Always Investigating has been keeping tabs on the mounting bills. which reached $8.45 million, as the Attorney General has provided updated numbers for the National Guard and the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Hawaii County racked up the most — $4.4 million — in costs for police, fire, EMS and other services as of the end of September.

The Attorney General’s costs stand at $1.2 million through early September.

The National Guard is up to $1.4 million through late-September.

Public Safety and sheriffs racked up $558,000 as of mid-August.

Honolulu and Maui County police had spent a combined $262-thousand for their short time on the mountain in July.