HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re still in search of a Christmas tree, you better hurry.

Home Depot stores have sold out.

Walmart told KHON2 they have a small selection of smaller trees — 3-feet and under.

It was initially reported that Helemano had run out of trees but KHON2 later clarified that they are still selling trees.

Helemano, along with Christmas Hawaii, said they still have a good selection

Helemano Farms has about 1,000 Norforks still available and Christmas Hawaii has just under 100 trees ranging from 7-feet down to 3-feet.

Paula Tajiri of Christmas Hawaii said tomorrow is their last day of sales at their Ala Moana lot, after that, everything left will be donated.

“f you haven’t bought a tree yet, come on down, said Tajiri. “Last several years since we have strong ties with Hawaii people so we donate our leftover trees to Papakolea.”

Tajiri added they’ve already sold more than 27,000 trees this season, and that they have more than expected because the packers in the Northwest did such a great job.

She continued by mentioning she’s committed to coming back next year, to honor her husband’s promise of selling trees for 50 years.

Next year will be Christmas Hawaii’s 49th year.