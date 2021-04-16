Las Vegas Raiders QB Marcus Mariota details big plays made off the field during COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Las Vegas Raiders quarterback and Saint Louis School graduate, Marcus Mariota, is back home in Hawaii for the weekend.

Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic and made big plays for the community.

“We’ve grown up as a village and we’re going to get through this as a village,” said Marcus Mariota, quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. “Everyone’s going through a tough time, so I think being able to use Motiv8 to fill a void and to help serve, I think it’s what’s most important and we’re very privileged at Motiv8 to be able to do that.”

From food and school supply drives to helping the unemployed get back on their feet, the Motiv8 Foundation has worked tirelessly to assist Mariota’s three hometowns.

“You know we have a couple big events with the University of Hawaii as well as Oregon to provide tickets for these kids to go to games. Without fans last season it’s going to be fun to see those kids have the opportunity to go back and see it live in person again.”

The Saint Louis School grad is home on Oahu for a short business trip, but he says living in 9th island, he never feels to far away.

“That’s what makes living in Vegas so special. Being in Henderson just south of Vegas is really cool, it’s a lot of local families, a lot of local places to eat.”

Mariota will return to the Raiders for the 2021 season on a one year restructured deal. The Hawaii-native says, another opportunity to play for the 9th island is priceless.

“Vegas has such a strong Hawaii tie that for me, to be able to be apart of that team again was my opportunity to play for my hometown team. Whatever kind of entails over the next season or so, so be it. I just wanted that opportunity to play in front of some family and friends and to play in front of kind of that hometown feel and I’m look forward to doing that.”

To learn more about the Motiv8 Foundation, click here.