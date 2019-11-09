Large convoy planned across Oahu this holiday weekend

A convoy of about 300 or more cars is scheduled to travel from Kapolei at 8 a.m., travel through the North Shore, and end at Kualoa Regional Park.

The convoy will be led by the organizer of the convoy that took place in September from Hawaii Kai to Maili Beach Park.

However, this time around the organizers did not seek a street usage permit from the city—which worries it could be a safety issue and traffic nightmare on a busy holiday weekend.

In September, hundreds of cars drove from town to the Waianae Coast to show their support for Mauna Kea.

This time the same group will drive across the North Shore and Windward side.

“Our convoy is to continue with our solidarity with Mauna Kea but it also encompasses all aloha aina issues, so all of the struggles we’re having,” said Jamie Rodrigues, the event organizer.

The city issued Rodrigues a permit to drive along the highways and roads back in September.

HPD also assisted in that convoy.

And while many people said the September convoy ran smoothly, some drivers weren’t prepared for road closures and blocked access to the freeways.

Rodrigues told KHON2 it was one reason why they didn’t seek a permit from the city this time around.

“We’re looking to alleviate that and minimize as many inconveniences as possible expect what’s naturally provided for by the convoy,” she said.

More than 300 cars are expected to participate in the convoy on Sunday, Nov. 10, but the city is concerned.

In a statement the city wrote:

“The convoy poses a health and safety issue for Oahu’s one million residents and tens of thousands of visitors. As the free movement on our highways and streets is paramount.”

Rodrigues did seek approval from the North Shore Community Board, as those residents already deal with gridlock at Laniakea beach, even more so on holiday weekends.

Rodrigues said those who participate in the convoy are expected to follow the rules of the road including the speed limit and new flag enforcement by HPD.

“We’re asking people to get creative with their flags so it’s an incident-free event. We want everyone to have fun without having to endure consequence,” she said.

She said all participants should allow other motorists to come in as they need to, stop at all traffic lights and follow all laws including making sure your safety and registration are up to date so no one is pulled over.

The convoy will end at Kualoa Regional Park around noon. However, parking will be limited.

HPD is aware of the convoy and says drivers can expect delays.

This weekend they will also start enforcement on flags and other items that block a driver’s license plate, vehicle signals or obstruct the view of a driver.

Fines range from $70 to $97.