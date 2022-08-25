HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fairmont Orchid is hosting a floating lantern festival.

The festival will take place along the Kohala Coast of Hawaii island.

In partnership with North Hawaii Hospice, there will be hula, taiko drummers, live music, Hawaiian chanting and a lantern release during sunset.

Fairmont Orchid General Manager, Charles Head said, “The ceremonial release of floating lanterns

into the ocean is a beautiful way to honor loved ones who’ve passed. We’ve taken great care to ensure that all lanterns released in our bay are retrieved, repaired and restored for use in future festivals.”

Fairmont Orchid said that lanterns are used to symbolize peace, hope and healing.

After the release, lanterns are collected. The base of the lantern is saved and the papers are disposed, according to Fairmont Orchid.

“I can’t imagine a lovelier way to acknowledge people we’ve loved and lost,” said Katherine Werner Brooks,

Executive Director of North Hawai‘i Hospice.

The lantern festival will happen on Sunday, Aug. 28 starting at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This event is free and Fairmont Orchids is suggesting a donation of $20 if you would like to write a message and decorate the lantern.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase and parking is complimentary but are encouraging attendees to carpool.

If you would l like more information about this event, you can call the North Hawaii Hospice at (808)-885-7547.