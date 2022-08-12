HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction said that they will be starting drilling work at Kawailoa Road Bridge in Kailua.

After the city faced a delay in the beginning of August, the DDC now has the correct permits to start work.

According to the DDC, repairs will start Monday, Aug. 22 until Friday, Sept. 2.

Work will be scheduled from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Fridays.

During this time, parking in the Lanikai area will be restricted.

The DDC said that there will be single lane closures on the bridge at select times throughout construction.

The second lane will stay open during the closure as well as the driveway next to the bridge.

DDC encourages drivers to plan for extra travel time in this area.