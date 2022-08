HONOLULU (KHON2) — As students return to school, so does the traffic. The Board of Water Supply stated that they will be reopening all lanes on Kamehameha Highway at Kahana Bay Beach Park on Monday, Aug. 1 to help with traffic for the start of the school year.

Lanes will fully reopen Monday through Friday starting at 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, according to BWS.

Outside of these times, the BWS will have one contraflow lane open until Monday, August 15.