Lane closures start on Monday, August 15 in Kapaa. (Courtesy: County of Kauai)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works and Grace Pacific LLC. have announced that there will be several road closures for clearing and grubbing work, sidewalk construction and roadway excavation.

Portions of Mailihuna Road, Hau‘a‘ala Road, and Kawaihau Road will be closed on Monday, Aug. 15 and Thursday, Aug. 18 starting at 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials said that no road work will happen during peak travel times like during school pick up and drop off.

If you have any questions you can contact Braeden Armstrong of Grace Pacific, LLC. at 808-354-7651.

Detours are provided in the photo above.