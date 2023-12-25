HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 200 volunteers helped spread the Christmas cheer this year as part of Lanakila Meals on Wheels.

Volunteers with the program spent their Christmas morning packing and delivering holiday gifts and hot meals to homebound seniors and people with disabilities.

875 hot Hawaiian meals included laulau, kalua turkey, chicken long rice, kalo paa, lomi salmon and haupia.

Employees of Coldwell Banker, City and County of Honolulu Mayor’s Office, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Bank of Hawaii and Hawaiian Airlines were among some of the volunteer groups joined in on the fun.