The aftermath of a deadly wildfire on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many Lahaina residents said they are concerned that the government isn’t paying attention to the communities needs.

They are worried about what will happen in the weeks to come. An outspoken member of grassroots group called Lahaina Strong Coalition is urging officials to listen.

“Now the biggest fear that I hearing from the community is that they,only have one month to stay at these hotels. So the displacement of the already displaced is creeping up really quick. 30 more days and they got to get out. We have nothing in place as far as temporary housing. So where do they go? Nobody knows,” said Kekai Keahi of the Lahaina Strong Coalition.

“We need to be lead at the table and making the decision of how we’re going to build back because we don’t want to lose our way. The Lahaina way,” continued Keahi.

Keahi also added that he is urging officials to make sure residents have a place to live before they talk about rebuilding businesses.