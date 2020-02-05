Lahaina man charged with second degree attempted murder

On Tuesday, Maui County police arrested a man for attempted murder in the second degree

At about 9:34 a.m., 51-year-old Ralph Guarino was taken into custody.

According to police, on Tuesday at about 9:17 a.m., Lahaina Patrol Officers responded to the area of 666 Front Street regarding a possible Terroristic Threatening type case.

When MPD officers arrived, the adult male victim was found with multiple lacerations and puncture type injuries.

The victim was treated by Medics and later transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition.

Guarino has been charged for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, his bail is set at $100,000.00.

He remains in police custody.