Labor Day travel means extra long lines at the airport so be sure to arrive early

Many travelers have grown accustom to long lines at security checkpoints but people eager to enjoy their weekend getaway, were shocked at just how long the lines were at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

“Yeah this line is long. I don’t know what to think. I’m going to try go around the other side and get in…this is too much I’m gonna have to cut in line or something,” said Honolulu resident Brian Ishida.

“I didn’t see it like this before,” said Ricky Sales. Sales and his ohana were getting ready to travel to Los Vegas for his birthday.

He explained that a friend texted him to let him know they should arrive early but he didn’t expect it to be this bad.

Labor day weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year at the airport. Roughly 60,000 will be catching flights every day through Monday.

There are two peak travel times. Around 7P.M. and from 10A.M. until 2P.M.

Friday afternoon, the TSA security lines snaked out from the center of Terminal 1 all the way to Terminal 2.

“It’s a bit hectic,” said Kylie Dumeric. She and her family are visiting from Australia. They had been waiting in line for over 45 minutes and said their flight was getting ready to board and they were still waiting in line outside of the Terminal 1 security checkpoint doors.

“We are worried we’re going to miss our next flight. We’ve been traveling for 24 hours now,” said Dumeric.

Many of the international visitors thought something was wrong because the lines were so long.

“I don’t know what (Labor Day) is or what it stands for. I don’t know and the line was too long for us. We did not expect to wait such a long time just to go to Maui,” said Armin Gasterer who was visiting Hawaii from Germany.

Tim Sakahara from the Department of Transportation said the weekend is the last hurrah for the summer travel season and suggested getting to the airport extra early.

“TSA, earlier this summer, recommended that people should come to three hours early and we agree with that just to give themselves extra time to get from the curb all the way to the gate,” Sakahara said.

KHON: “Is it expected to be as busy Saturday and Sunday as it was today?

“Friday is the busiest day for departures of the weekend. Saturday and Sunday and Monday should be a lot less busy,” said Sakahara.

Sakahara also suggested being dropped off at the airport to avoid the hassle of parking since the parking lot does tend to fill up during peak travel days.