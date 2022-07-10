HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were more Kupuna Spelling Bee competitions for those 60 and over took place on Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island on Saturday, July 9.

Oahu’s bee was held at Aliʻiolani Elementary School in Kaimuki.





Hawaii Island’s bee was held at the Hilo Elks Lodge.



Maui’s bee was held at Puʻunēnē School in Kahului.

A spelling bee on Zoom will be held at 9 am on Saturday, July 16 for those who have already registered.

There will be a spelling bee on Kauai on Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. at the Lihue Neighborhood Center.

The three age categories are:

Category 1: Seniors 60 to 69 years of age

Category 2: Seniors 70 to 79 years of age

Category 3: Seniors 80 years of age and above

Spelling bee preliminary rounds have also been held at Kahala Nui.

The top two winners in each age group category will go on to compete on Saturday, July 23 for the grand prize of a pair of roundtrip tickets to anyplace that Alaska Airlines flies to. Finalists have the option to compete virtually.

The $10 Kupuna Spelling Bee participant fee benefits the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaii.

For details on the Kupuna Spelling Bee visit the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaii website.