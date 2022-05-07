HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two adults and two children were hospitalized after an accident on Kuhio Highway on Friday, May 6.

The collision happened right after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kuhio Highway and Pili Road.

Kuhio Highway in Kilauea was closed in both directions for two and a half hours due to the traffic collision.

According to the Kauai Police Department, a southbound Honda SUV driven by a 39-year-old woman attempted to make a left turn onto Pili Road when it was struck by a northbound Kia SUV driven by a 69-year-old man.

The woman sustained critical injuries and was sent to Wilcox Hospital. The man and his two child passengers sustained minor injuries and were also sent to Wilcox Hospital.

Blood results are pending to determine if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.