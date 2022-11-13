KAILUA-KONA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Hawai’i Police Department reported that Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, a 27-year-old from Kailua-Kona, has been charged with multiple offenses and bail has been set at $1,553,250.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Paulo-Leslie was arrested on charges including “attempted murder, auto theft, reckless endangering, theft and multiple firearms offenses following an incident involving armed robbery, a car crash and shooting at an officer in Kailua-Kona,” according to HPD.

County prosecutors conferred with HPD on Saturday, Nov. 12, and he was charged with:

first-degree attempted murder

first-degree robbery

reckless endangering

4 counts of ownership or possession of a firearm prohibited

3 counts of first-degree terroristic threatening

2 counts each of carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony

place to keep pistol or revolver

carrying or possession of a loaded firearm on a public highway

place to keep ammunition

manufacturing, purchasing, or obtaining firearm parts to assemble a firearm having no serial number

second-degree theft

first-degree criminal property damage

driving without a valid license

inattention to driving

second-degree promoting a dangerous drug

HPD stated that in addition to the above charges, Paulo-Leslie was also charged with “unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree theft and discharge of sureties from unrelated incidents.”

According to police, on Thursday, Nov. 10, HPD responded to a report of an active armed robbery on Kauhola St. in the Kaloko Light Industrial Park in Kailua-Kona. Paulo-Leslie allegedly brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said that staff and customers fled as the alleged robbery took place.

Paulo-Leslie allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle with a passenger and became involved in a collision at the intersection of Route 190 and Hina Lani St. The wreck caused both vehicles to be inoperable.

At the scene of the vehicular accident, a Kona officer approached the automobiles to check on passengers when Paulo-Leslie allegedly shot at the officer, according to HPD.

The shot missed the officer and hit the back wheel of an unrelated vehicle, said HPD, as the officer was calling in the incident.

Paulo-Leslie and the passenger then fled the scene on foot only to be apprehended by responding patrol units a short time later.

Once in custody, HPD obtained a warrant to search the vehicle that had been in the accident and discovered a firearm with ammunition, drugs and items removed from the robbery.

Paulo-Leslie is in custody until his initial court appearance which will be on Monday, Nov. 14..

The passenger was not charged pending an investigation, added HPD.