HONOLULU (KHON2) — An elderly Kailua-Kona man was arrested and charged Tuesday morning for a handful of offenses including attempted robbery and assault.

The charges came from an incident that occurred Sunday, Jan. 14, when a 61-year-old woman reported being assaulted in a parking lot of a complex.

She said she was sitting in her vehicle when the 74-year-old suspect approached her, carrying a 2-foot metal object.

She added that the suspect demanded the woman give him the vehicle, but she refused, resulting in the suspect hitting her with the object, inflicting pain.

She sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

The suspect fled the scene of the crime, but was later located and arrested by police.

The suspect was charged with the following offenses:

Second-degree attempted robbery

Second-degree assault

First-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle

Fourth-degree criminal property damage

His bail was set at $20,250 and he remains in police custody. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday Jan. 16.